Wizards' John Wall: Bright spot again in losing cause
Wall posted 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in the Wizards' 107-95 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday.
Wall posted a team-high scoring total, although he also hurt the cause with a game-high nine turnovers. The All-Star point guard saw the Wizards at a -14 in terms of plus/minus ratio when he was on the court, but he otherwise generated another appealing fantasy performance. Factoring in Tuesday's effort, Wall has eclipsed the 20-point mark on four occasions over his first seven games, while his 60.0 percent success rate versus the Grizzlies qualified as a season best.
More News
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...