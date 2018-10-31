Wizards' John Wall: Bright spot again in losing cause

Wall posted 22 points (9-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), seven assists, five rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in the Wizards' 107-95 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Wall posted a team-high scoring total, although he also hurt the cause with a game-high nine turnovers. The All-Star point guard saw the Wizards at a -14 in terms of plus/minus ratio when he was on the court, but he otherwise generated another appealing fantasy performance. Factoring in Tuesday's effort, Wall has eclipsed the 20-point mark on four occasions over his first seven games, while his 60.0 percent success rate versus the Grizzlies qualified as a season best.