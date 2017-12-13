Wizards' John Wall: Cleared to play Wednesday

Wall (knee) will play during Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Jacob Bogage of the Washington Post reports. He will be on a mid-20s minutes restriction, per Zach Rosen of the Wizards' official site.

Wall has been sidelined since Nov. 25 after getting injections to deal with inflammation in his knee. With his return Wednesday, Tim Frazier and Tomas Satoransky will probably see reduced roles. Wall is still likely not a great DFS option Wednesday, however, considering his minutes restriction.