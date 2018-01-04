Wizards' John Wall: Collects 25 points Wednesday
Wall dropped 25 points (9-18 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-9 FT) while adding nine assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 121-103 victory over the Knicks.
Wall continues to take a backseat to Bradley Beal in terms of scoring lately, but that has placed no limit on his value due to his passing ability and handling skills. He will get his fair share of looks on a team that relies heavily on scoring from the backcourt, but Wall's assist totals are his most valuable attribute: averaging 9.3 assists over his last nine games.
