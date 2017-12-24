Wizards' John Wall: Collects double-double Saturday
Wall scored 10 points (3-9 FG, 2-4 3PT, 2-3 FT) to go with three rebounds, 13 assists, one steal and one block in 31 minutes during Saturday's 130-103 win against Orlando.
While he is not averaging 20.3 points as he did before his knee injury, Wall has been solid in other categories since his return. After dishing out 13 assists on Saturday, the guard is averaging 13.5 points, 7.0 assists and 4.6 rebounds over his last six games. In addition, Wall has collected a double-double one way or another in three of those games. However, Wall is shooting below his season-average of 40.1 percent from the floor, shooting 35.1 percent on 14.1 shots per game since his return. Next up for Wall is a match-up against Boston on Monday.
