Wizards' John Wall: Collects double-double Sunday
Wall scored 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-5 3PT, 1-2 FT) to go with 10 rebounds, six assists, one steal and two blocks across 32 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 loss to Cleveland.
In his third game back from a knee injury, Wall settled in with 15 points and a season-high 10 rebounds en route to his seventh double-double of the season. Aside from the surprising amount of rebounds, the Washington guard was so-so from the floor, shooting 37.5 percent on Sunday. In the three games since his return, Wall is shooting 36.1 percent for an average of 14.3 points. However, Wall's playing time has increased from 28 to 32 minutes since his return to the lineup. With more time to knock the rust off, Wall will look to round back into form against New Orleans on Tuesday.
