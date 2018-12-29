Wizards' John Wall: Contemplating season-ending surgery

Wall (heel) is contemplating surgery, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports. If he were to go through with the procedure, Wall would be sidelined for six-to-eight months.

This is a serious development for Wall and the Wizards, who have clear playoff aspirations following the offseason signing of Dwight Howard and the recent trade for veteran wing Trevor Ariza. It's not immediately clear what kind of recovery Wall would go through should he not elect for surgery, but he's been periodically missing games since early December. If the point guard chooses to go under the knife, his season would essentially be over. In that case, Tomas Satoransky would presumably take over as Washington's starting point guard.