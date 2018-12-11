Wizards' John Wall: Day-to-day with heel injury

Wall (heel) is being considered day-to-day, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Wizards had a film day Tuesday instead of traditional practice, so it's unclear exactly how healthy Wall is feeling at this time while he nurses bone spurs in his left heel. He did not play Monday and should, for now, be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. Expect an update on Wall following Washington's shootaround Wednesday morning.