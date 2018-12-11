Wizards' John Wall: Day-to-day with heel injury
Wall (heel) is being considered day-to-day, Ben Standig of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The Wizards had a film day Tuesday instead of traditional practice, so it's unclear exactly how healthy Wall is feeling at this time while he nurses bone spurs in his left heel. He did not play Monday and should, for now, be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics. Expect an update on Wall following Washington's shootaround Wednesday morning.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...