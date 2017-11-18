Wizards' John Wall: Dealing with fluid in knee
Wall indicated following Friday's loss to the Heat that he was slowed down by fluid in his knee, Wizards' insider Ben Standig reports.
Wall struggled in Friday's loss, and now we may have an idea why. He finished the contest with eight points (3-12 FG, 2-7 3PT), three rebounds, and eight assists across 35 minutes. It is unclear how long his knee has been bothering him, as well as the severity of the issue. The point guard should be considered day-to-day at this point, and his status for Sunday's game against the Raptors could be up in the air. Should he ultimately miss any time, Tim Frazier would presumably benefit the most in terms of minutes, while Bradley Beal and Otto Porter would likely shoulder more off an offensive load.
