Wizards' John Wall: Disappointing in loss
Wall finished with just 11 points (4-15 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two blocks in 36 minutes during Monday's 98-75 loss to Dallas.
Wall took his place in the starting lineup despite suffering from a migraine prior to tip-off. While this was a good thing for owners, perhaps he should have taken the night off as the Wizards suffered a terrible loss to the Mavericks. Along with Bradley Beal (18 points on 4-of-14 shooting), Wall was the only other starter to register double-figures in scoring. The Wizards don't look comfortable at the moment and coach Scott Brooks has hinted that there might be some changes coming to the starting lineup. While Wall will remain safe in his position, the rotations could be set for a shake-up.
