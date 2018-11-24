Wizards' John Wall: Dished 11 dimes Friday
Wall totaled 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt), 11 assists, three rebounds, two blocks, and one steal in 32 minutes during Friday's 125-107 loss to Toronto.
Wall managed just 11 points Friday but did add 11 assists and a combined three defensive stats. The low scoring is frustrating but the dimes are a welcome sight. Wall's assist numbers have been uncharacteristically low thus far this season and with all the rumors surrounding Washington, the hope is that this might get him going again.
