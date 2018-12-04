Wizards' John Wall: Dishes out 15 assists Monday
Wall tallied 18 points (7-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 15 assists and one block across 37 minutes in Monday's 110-107 win over the Knicks.
Wall racked up his season-high assist total Monday night, albeit he also committed five turnovers in the process. Despite shooting 20 percent from deep, Wall still managed 18 points to go along with his assists, which speaks to his efficiency in the paint and ability to get to the charity stripe.
