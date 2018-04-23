Wizards' John Wall: Dishes out another 14 dimes Sunday
Wall totaled 27 points (10-24 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-10 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds and three steals in 41 minutes during Sunday's 106-98 victory over the Raptors.
Wall's line was eerily similar to his previous game and fortunately for the Wizards, the outcome matched the production. Wall has been excellent for the Wizards across the entire series and they have now managed to tie things up at 2-2. The team gets a couple of nights rest before hitting the floor in Toronto for a crucial Game Five.
