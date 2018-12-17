Wizards' John Wall: Dominant in Sunday's win

Wall went off for 40 points (16-27 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 14 assists, six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks in 42 minutes during Sunday's 128-110 win over the Lakers.

Wall finished with a season high in scoring while recording his third straight double-double. He's hauling in a career low rebounding average, but otherwise Wall's fall from grace has mostly been exaggerated, at least when it comes to statistical production. He remains an elite option at the guard position and unless he's dealt before the trade deadline he'll likely be forced to shoulder a heavy burden along with backcourt mate Bradley Beal. The next three games versus the Hawks, Rockets, and Suns represent excellent opportunities for Wall to contribute more fantasy-friendly counting stats against weak defensive units.