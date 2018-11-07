Wizards' John Wall: Double-double in another loss Tuesday
Wall totaled 24 points (8-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 assists, four rebounds, three steals, and one block in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 119-100 loss to the Mavericks.
Wall managed his first double-double of the season, finishing with 24 points and 10 rebounds. It has been a long time coming for those who rostered Wall, putting up the kind of performance that was once standard. The Wizards still managed to lose the game and move to 2-and-8 on the season, far from where they would have hoped to have been. It is not clear whether something is going to change in Washington due to the poor start but those with shares in Wall should just sit tight and hope things turn around.
