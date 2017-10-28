Wizards' John Wall: Double-double in Friday's loss
Wall scored 20 points (7-20 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding 14 assists, two rebounds, a steal and a block in 38 minutes during Friday's 120-117 loss to the Warriors.
The All-Star point guard hasn't found his shot in the early days of the season, as his 36.8 percent field-goal shooting and 19.0 percent three-point shooting attest, but Wall is still finding a way to pile up the counting stats. Expect his efficiency to rise as the season progresses, especially once Markieff Morris (abdomen) returns to action and the Wizards' starting five is back at full strength.
