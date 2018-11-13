Wizards' John Wall: Double-double in win over Magic

Wall scored a team-high 25 points (9-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-8 FT) while adding 10 assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during Monday's 117-109 win over the Magic.

He only has three double-doubles on the season, but all of them have come in the last four games. It's been a somewhat sluggish start to the year for both Wall and the Wizards, but the All-Star point guard appears to be finding his groove.