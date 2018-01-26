Wizards' John Wall: Double-doubles in loss

Wall totaled 21 points (7-16 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, two steals, one rebound and one block in 36 minutes during Thursday's 121-112 loss to the Thunder.

Wall recorded 12 assists as the Wizards fell to the Thunder, collecting another double-double in the process. The game got out of hand early before the Wizards were able to pull their way back into contention, primarily off the back of both Wall and Bradley Beal. Wall has been solid this season without being spectacular, struggling with his efficiency from the field. He is currently shooting at just 41.7 percent as opposed to his 45.1 percent from last season.