Wizards' John Wall: Doubtful to play Saturday
Wall (heel) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Wall sat out Friday as he continues to nurse a heel injury, and the Wizards indicated that he'll meet with a specialist to further examine the issue. As such, the expectation is that Wall will remain out Saturday, which would be his third absence in the last five games.
