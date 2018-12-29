Wizards' John Wall: Doubtful to play Saturday

Wall (heel) is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Wall sat out Friday as he continues to nurse a heel injury, and the Wizards indicated that he'll meet with a specialist to further examine the issue. As such, the expectation is that Wall will remain out Saturday, which would be his third absence in the last five games.

