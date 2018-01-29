Wizards' John Wall: Doubtful to play vs Thunder
Wall (knee) is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Wizards, Zach Rosen of WashingtonWizards.com reports.
Wall was held out of Saturday's game with soreness in his left knee, and all signs point to another absence Tuesday, though he hasn't officially been ruled out. The All-Star will fly to Cleveland on Monday for a second opinion on the knee, after which there should be some more clarity on the situation. As of now, expect Tomas Satoransky to make another start at point guard Tuesday.
