Wizards' John Wall: Downgraded to game-time call

Wall (illness) has been downgraded to a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Suns, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports.

Wall was initially cleared to play while battling an illness, but it appears he's taken a turn for the worse. There's a chance he'll still take the court, but the situation is worth monitoring. If he's sidelined, Tomas Satoransky would probably draw the start at point guard.