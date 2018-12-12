Wizards' John Wall: Downgraded to questionable

Wall (heel) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Wall was previously listed a probable, so it appears he's not feeling as well as he hoped leading up to tipoff. If he ends up missing the game, Tomas Satoransky and Austin Rivers would function as low-cost DFS options. Satoransky has averaged 31.2 fantasy points in Wall's two absences, while Austin Rivers has averaged 27.3 fantasy points under that condition.