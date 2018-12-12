Wizards' John Wall: Downgraded to questionable
Wall (heel) has been downgraded to questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Wall was previously listed a probable, so it appears he's not feeling as well as he hoped leading up to tipoff. If he ends up missing the game, Tomas Satoransky and Austin Rivers would function as low-cost DFS options. Satoransky has averaged 31.2 fantasy points in Wall's two absences, while Austin Rivers has averaged 27.3 fantasy points under that condition.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 9 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 9 and beyond.
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...