Wizards' John Wall: Drops 25 in loss to Raptors

Wall scored 25 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 11-13 FT) while adding six assists, four rebounds, four steals and a block in 34 minutes during Saturday's 117-113 loss to the Raptors.

He and Bradley Beal were up to their usual tricks, combining for 57 points, but no other Wizard managed more than 12 on the night. Wall saw his scoring droop in an injury-plagued 2017-18, but if he can stay healthy he should be able to approach the career-high 23.1 points per game he averaged the year before.