Wizards' John Wall: Drops 31 and 11 in OT defeat to Charlotte

Wall led the Wizards with 31 points (13-26 FG, 5-6 FT) and 11 assists in a 129-124 overtime defeat to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Wall collected just 23 points and 13 assists on 8-of-25 shooting across his two previous games, as he appears to be out of that minor slump. What has fallen off recently is the rebounding though, as he has just 11 rebounds over his last five games. That's quite the fall off, considering he's currently setting a career-low with 3.4 rebounds per game. His steals are also down, as he's setting a career-low in that category as well with just 1.1 thefts per game. That's something that will surely change, as Wall regularly finishes top-10 in that statistic every season.