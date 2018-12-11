Wizards' John Wall: Expected to play Wednesday
Wall (heel) is probable for Wednesday's matchup against the Celtics.
The Wizards didn't practice Tuesday, although it's evident Wall feels good enough to the extent that Washington believes he'll play. Confirmation on his availability should surface closer to tip.
