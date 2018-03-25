Wizards' John Wall: Expected to practice again Monday
Wall (knee) is expected to practice again Monday after taking part in a light workout Sunday night, Ben Standig of The Sports Capitol reports.
It's still unclear exactly when Wall will officially play again, but after successfully going through Saturday's practice without any lingering issues, it appears as though he's trending in the right direction. Wall's next chance to play will be Wednesday against the Spurs, and when the All-Star point guard does return, expect him to be fairly limited given that postseason play is just around the corner.
Wizards' John Wall: Full go at practice Saturday•
Wizards' John Wall: Likely to resume practicing Saturday•
Wizards' John Wall: Hopes to return to 5-on-5 work soon•
Wizards' John Wall: Goes through 5-on-0 work Monday•
Wizards' John Wall: Set to go through pregame workout•
Wizards' John Wall: Takes part in light shooting•
