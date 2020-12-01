The Wizards are expected to be cautious with Wall's workload this season as he returns from a torn Achilles, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

Coach Scott Brooks said Monday that the pandemic has enabled Wall even more time to recover, but he noted that the Wizards will "take it slow" with Wall, who hasn't played in an NBA game since December of 2018. All indications are that Wall is healthy and moving well, but Brooks said the team will likely hold the point guard out of some back-to-back sets, which is to be expected -- especially given the league's condensed schedule.