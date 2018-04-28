Wizards' John Wall: Fills box score in Game 6 loss

Wall scored 23 points (9-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with eight assists, five rebounds, one steal and one block across 40 minutes during Friday's 102-92 loss to the Raptors.

Wall struggled a bit from the floor, but he still delivered a solid all-around performance. He couldn't help his side through a dismal fourth quarter, however, as the visitors erased a five-point deficit and ended up winning by double-digits. Wall is hardly to blame for Washington's first-round exit, with strong averages of 26 points, 11.5 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game across six contests.

