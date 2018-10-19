Wizards' John Wall: Fills the box score in season opener
Wall finished with 26 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-112 loss to Miami.
Wall hit the ground running in the season opener, leading the way with 26 points to go with nine assists and three blocks. This was a tough loss for the Wizards, falling behind in the final second thanks to a Kelly Olynyk tip-in. Wall looked amazing on the floor, proving once again why he is one of the better shot blocking guards in the league. He may have fallen in a number of drafts due to his injury history and those owners who grabbed him will be hoping he can avoid any further concerns as he looks to bounce back after a somewhat disappointing 2017-18 season.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will be rested Friday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will be limited to first quarter Monday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Fills box score in Game 6 loss•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Flirts with triple-double in Game 5 loss•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Dishes out another 14 dimes Sunday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Stuffs stat line in Game 4 victory•
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...