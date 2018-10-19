Wizards' John Wall: Fills the box score in season opener

Wall finished with 26 points (9-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, three blocks, and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 113-112 loss to Miami.

Wall hit the ground running in the season opener, leading the way with 26 points to go with nine assists and three blocks. This was a tough loss for the Wizards, falling behind in the final second thanks to a Kelly Olynyk tip-in. Wall looked amazing on the floor, proving once again why he is one of the better shot blocking guards in the league. He may have fallen in a number of drafts due to his injury history and those owners who grabbed him will be hoping he can avoid any further concerns as he looks to bounce back after a somewhat disappointing 2017-18 season.