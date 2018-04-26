Wizards' John Wall: Flirts with triple-double in Game 5 loss

Wall scored 26 points (10-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and one steal across 44 minutes during Wednesday's 108-98 loss to the Raptors.

Wall struggled a bit from beyond the arc, but he was on point in virtually every other aspect of his game as he just missed a triple-double. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to pull off a road victory, so Washington will face their first elimination game Friday on home turf. Wall, who is averaging 26.6 points, 13.0 assists and three steals per game this series, will be central to his team's effort to prolong their postseason run.