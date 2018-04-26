Wizards' John Wall: Flirts with triple-double in Game 5 loss
Wall scored 26 points (10-21 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and one steal across 44 minutes during Wednesday's 108-98 loss to the Raptors.
Wall struggled a bit from beyond the arc, but he was on point in virtually every other aspect of his game as he just missed a triple-double. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to pull off a road victory, so Washington will face their first elimination game Friday on home turf. Wall, who is averaging 26.6 points, 13.0 assists and three steals per game this series, will be central to his team's effort to prolong their postseason run.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Dishes out another 14 dimes Sunday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Stuffs stat line in Game 4 victory•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Leads team with 29 points Tuesday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 23 points in 39 minutes•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Officially out for regular season finale•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Unlikely to play Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....