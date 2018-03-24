Wizards' John Wall: Full go at practice Saturday

Wall (knee) went through a full practice Saturday, David Aldridge of TNT reports.

As coach Scott Brooks hinted earlier in the week, Wall was able to ramp up his activity and go through an entire session Saturday for the first time since undergoing a knee procedure in late-January. Assuming Wall emerges from Saturday's session without significant swelling or discomfort, there's a chance he could make his return Sunday against the Knicks. If the Wizards ultimately opt to wait, Wall's next chance would come Tuesday against the Spurs.