Wizards' John Wall: Full go at practice Saturday
Wall (knee) went through a full practice Saturday, David Aldridge of TNT reports.
As coach Scott Brooks hinted earlier in the week, Wall was able to ramp up his activity and go through an entire session Saturday for the first time since undergoing a knee procedure in late-January. Assuming Wall emerges from Saturday's session without significant swelling or discomfort, there's a chance he could make his return Sunday against the Knicks. If the Wizards ultimately opt to wait, Wall's next chance would come Tuesday against the Spurs.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Likely to resume practicing Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Hopes to return to 5-on-5 work soon•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Goes through 5-on-0 work Monday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Set to go through pregame workout•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Takes part in light shooting•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will return to light on-court work over weekend•
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...