Wizards' John Wall: Game-time decision Monday

Wall (illness) is now considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Wall missed Monday's morning shootaround with a migraine, however it was initally reported that he would be able to play. The change in his status indicates that the migraine is likely worse than the Wizards thought, making him a risky fantasy option for Monday, as even if is able to go, he likely won't be 100 percent. If Wall is unable to play, Tim Frazier and Bradley Beal will likely see increased run.