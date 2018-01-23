Wizards' John Wall: Game-time decision Monday
Wall (illness) is now considered a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Mavericks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Wall missed Monday's morning shootaround with a migraine, however it was initally reported that he would be able to play. The change in his status indicates that the migraine is likely worse than the Wizards thought, making him a risky fantasy option for Monday, as even if is able to go, he likely won't be 100 percent. If Wall is unable to play, Tim Frazier and Bradley Beal will likely see increased run.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will play through illness•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores season-high 35 points in loss•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Collects season-high 16 assists Saturday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Near double-double in victory•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Collects 25 points Wednesday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores 21 in Sunday's win•
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...