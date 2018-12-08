Wizards' John Wall: Game-time decision Saturday
Wall missed Saturday morning's shootaround and is considered a game-time decision for the Wizards' matchup with the Cavaliers due to an illness, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Wall did not play in Wednesday's game against the Hawks for personal reasons. He was then subsequently considered "good" for Saturday's matchup, but that was prior to this reported illness. It sounds like his status will be determined by how he is feeling closer to tip-off. Austin Rivers got the starting nod in his place last time, and would presumably do so again. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more information.
