Wizards' John Wall: Gets in foul-trouble in loss

Wall scored 15 points (6-18 FG, 3-11 3Pt), and contributed six assists in 26 minutes during Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

Wall followed up his best game of the season with a dud as he found himself in foul trouble early and was unable to find a rhythm throughout the game. Despite the Wizards struggles this year, Wall has continued to be a fantasy juggernaut and is producing to the tune of 21.5 points, 8.9 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.6 threes and 1.0 steal per game. The ninth-year guard will look to bounce back Wednesday against the Rockets.