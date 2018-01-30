Wizards' John Wall: Given 6-to-8 week recovery timetable

Updating a previous report, Wall's left knee procedure, which he will undergo Wednesday, is expected to sideline him for 6-to-8 weeks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

The scope will be performed in Cleveland by the same surgeon that conducted surgeries on both of Wall's knees in May of 2016. Though he's rarely been at full strength for the past season and a half, Wall hadn't missed significant time due to the knee issues, but the upcoming procedure could keep him off the court for up to two months. Wall's absence looms especially large with 16 of the Wizards' next 20 games coming against would-be playoff teams, so it wouldn't be surprising if Washington looked to the trade market to upgrade its options at point guard. For now, Tomas Satoransky looks poised to continue starting at the position, though he may share the minutes fairly equitably with Tim Frazier.