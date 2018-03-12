Wizards' John Wall: Goes through 5-on-0 work Monday
Wall (knee) went through 5-on-0 work with the Wizards' starters ahead of Monday's practice, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.
Wall reportedly put in about a 35-minute session with the team, with coach Scott Brooks saying afterwards that Wall "looked good." It appears he continues to ramp up his activity, though an official timetable for his eventual return isn't quite clear yet. Once Wall is given the green light for full-contact work, that should be an indicator that a return is forthcoming.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Set to go through pregame workout•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Takes part in light shooting•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will return to light on-court work over weekend•
-
Wizards' John Wall: No longer using crutches•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Given 6-to-8-week recovery timetable•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will have knee procedure, miss six weeks•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...