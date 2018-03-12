Wizards' John Wall: Goes through 5-on-0 work Monday

Wall (knee) went through 5-on-0 work with the Wizards' starters ahead of Monday's practice, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Wall reportedly put in about a 35-minute session with the team, with coach Scott Brooks saying afterwards that Wall "looked good." It appears he continues to ramp up his activity, though an official timetable for his eventual return isn't quite clear yet. Once Wall is given the green light for full-contact work, that should be an indicator that a return is forthcoming.