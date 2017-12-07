Wizards' John Wall: Goes through workout Thursday

Wall (knee) was seen working out with coaches following Thursday's shootaround, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports.

Wall is nearing the end of his original two-week timetable for a return and his ability to take part in a workout Thursday is only further evidence regarding his improved health. While Wall will remain sidelined for Thursday's matchup with the Suns, there appears to be a chance he's back for Saturday's tilt with the Clippers, which will be exactly two weeks since he's been on the sidelines. His status for Saturday will likely depend on his availability for practice on Friday, so look for another update following Friday's session.