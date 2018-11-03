Wizards' John Wall: Hands out nine assists Friday
Wall had 19 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine assists, two rebounds, and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 134-111 loss to the Thunder.
Wall came within one assist of recording a double-double Friday as the Wizards fell to yet another loss against the Thunder. They are a bit of a mess right now and the addition of Dwight Howard did nothing to change their fortunes here. Wall has been solid despite the poor record, continuing to contribute in a number of areas. Those who have Wall on their rosters will be hoping the team's luck will change, keeping Wall engaged and committed on a nightly basis.
