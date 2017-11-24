Wizards' John Wall: Held out of practice Friday
Wall did not participate in Friday's practice due to left knee soreness, Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reports.
There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding the star point guard's knee, but it is still a situation worth monitoring given Wall's history with knee problems. Expect another update to come on Wall following shootaround Saturday morning, as the Wizards should be able to provide more clarity on the situation by then.
