Wizards' John Wall: Hopes to return to 5-on-5 work soon
Coach Scott Brooks said the Wizards are hoping Wall (knee) will be cleared for 5-on-5 work by the end of the week, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.
To date, Wall has remained limited to 5-on-0 work, but Brooks noted that the point guard had his best workout on Sunday since undergoing knee surgery back in late-January. Wall, who has not played since Jan. 25, will likely need to log a couple of full-contact practices before returning to game action, but if he's able to play 5-on-5 by the end of the week, there's a chance he could be back on the floor for the Wizards before the calendar turns to April. Regardless, the hope is that Wall is able to log at least a handful of games before the start of the postseason, which seems likely, considering Washington plays six games between Apr. 1 and the end of the regular season on Apr. 11.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Goes through 5-on-0 work Monday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Set to go through pregame workout•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Takes part in light shooting•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will return to light on-court work over weekend•
-
Wizards' John Wall: No longer using crutches•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Given 6-to-8-week recovery timetable•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...