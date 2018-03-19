Wizards' John Wall: Hopes to return to 5-on-5 work soon

Coach Scott Brooks said the Wizards are hoping Wall (knee) will be cleared for 5-on-5 work by the end of the week, Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reports.

To date, Wall has remained limited to 5-on-0 work, but Brooks noted that the point guard had his best workout on Sunday since undergoing knee surgery back in late-January. Wall, who has not played since Jan. 25, will likely need to log a couple of full-contact practices before returning to game action, but if he's able to play 5-on-5 by the end of the week, there's a chance he could be back on the floor for the Wizards before the calendar turns to April. Regardless, the hope is that Wall is able to log at least a handful of games before the start of the postseason, which seems likely, considering Washington plays six games between Apr. 1 and the end of the regular season on Apr. 11.