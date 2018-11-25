Wizards' John Wall: Hurts ankle, stays in game
Wall was seen icing his left ankle in the locker room following Saturday's win over the Pelicans, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports. He finished with 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-10 FT) with seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 34 minutes.
Wall said the ankle was stepped on after he shot a floater, but was able to continue on. He'll get one day off before the Wizards resume play Monday at home against the Rockets.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Dished 11 dimes Friday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Leads comeback with 30 points•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Inefficient night Friday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Double-double in win over Magic•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores season-high 28 points in Saturday's win•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Second straight double-double in loss to Magic•
-
Week 6 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 6? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...