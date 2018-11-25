Wizards' John Wall: Hurts ankle, stays in game

Wall was seen icing his left ankle in the locker room following Saturday's win over the Pelicans, Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reports. He finished with 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-10 FT) with seven rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

Wall said the ankle was stepped on after he shot a floater, but was able to continue on. He'll get one day off before the Wizards resume play Monday at home against the Rockets.