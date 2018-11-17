Wizards' John Wall: Inefficient night Friday

Wall tallied 16 points (6-19 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, one rebound, one steal, and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 115-104 loss to Brooklyn.

Wall had 16 points to go with seven assists Friday but needed 19 shot attempts to get there. Wall is having a solid season but has been far from spectacular as the Wizards continue to struggle. Sitting at 5-and-10 on the season, some changes could be coming in the near future. If and how this impacts Wall remains to be seen and it is simply hearsay right now. He will remain an elite guard option but those with him on their roster should likely temper their expectations slightly.