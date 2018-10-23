Wizards' John Wall: Inefficient night Monday
Wall finished with 16 points (5-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-11 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one steal, and one block in 41 minutes during Monday's 125-124 victory over Portland.
Wall struggled from just about everywhere Monday, hitting just 5-of-19 from the field and 6-of-11 from the free-throw line. Had it not been for the impressive play of both Markieff Morris and Kelly Oubre, the Wizards would have found themselves in a bit of a hole offensively. The positive here is that Wall played in 41 minutes and his knee concerns from last season appear to be behind him.
