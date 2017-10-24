Wizards' John Wall: Inefficient shooting performance Monday
Wall collected 19 points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 12 assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 109-104 victory over the Nuggets.
Wall was highly inefficient shooting Monday night, hitting under 25 percent of his shots, but what he didn't make from the floor he made from the charity stripe, as he registered a season-high 13 made free-throws Monday night. Even when Wall is not shooting well, he dishes the ball well and works his way to the line, so much so that he can provide a double-double even on his worst days. The extra scoring, steals and rebounds he accrues are just an added bonus to his fans and owners.
More News
-
Wizards' John Wall: Turnovers dampen Friday's effort•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Comes up just shy of double-double Wednesday•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Will sit out preseason finale•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Scores game-high 19 in Friday's win•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Won't play in exhibition opener•
-
Wizards' John Wall: Agrees to extension with Wizards•
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...