Wizards' John Wall: Inefficient shooting performance Monday

Wall collected 19 points (3-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 13-15 FT), 12 assists, two steals, one rebound and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 109-104 victory over the Nuggets.

Wall was highly inefficient shooting Monday night, hitting under 25 percent of his shots, but what he didn't make from the floor he made from the charity stripe, as he registered a season-high 13 made free-throws Monday night. Even when Wall is not shooting well, he dishes the ball well and works his way to the line, so much so that he can provide a double-double even on his worst days. The extra scoring, steals and rebounds he accrues are just an added bonus to his fans and owners.