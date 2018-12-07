Wizards' John Wall: 'Is good' for Saturday

Wall (personal) didn't practice Friday but coach Scott Brooks indicated that Wall "is good" for Saturday's game at Cleveland, Samantha Pell of the Washington Post reports.

Wall missed his first game of the season last Wednesday due to treating personal matters but coach Brooks hinted at the end of practice Friday that Wall will likely be available to play Saturday against the Cavaliers. If Wall remains out however, teammates Austin Rivers and Tomas Satoransky will probably handle point guard duties again. The Kentucky product is currently averaging 21.3 points and 8.4 assists across 24 outings this year.