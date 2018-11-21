Wizards' John Wall: Leads comeback with 30 points
Wall registered 30 points (9-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 125-118 win over the Clippers.
Amid reports of lingering turmoil within the Washington organization, Wall and company overcame a 19-point halftime deficit to steal a win from one of the Western Conference's top teams. Aside from a dip in assist rate, Wall's per-game averages have been roughly in line with what he's offered in previous seasons, but a decline in efficiency from the charity stripe has reduced his overall fantasy value. He's hitting just 68.6 percent of his free throws thus far, nearly 10 percentage points below his career rate.
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.