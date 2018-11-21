Wizards' John Wall: Leads comeback with 30 points

Wall registered 30 points (9-24 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-10 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals and two blocks across 41 minutes in Tuesday's 125-118 win over the Clippers.

Amid reports of lingering turmoil within the Washington organization, Wall and company overcame a 19-point halftime deficit to steal a win from one of the Western Conference's top teams. Aside from a dip in assist rate, Wall's per-game averages have been roughly in line with what he's offered in previous seasons, but a decline in efficiency from the charity stripe has reduced his overall fantasy value. He's hitting just 68.6 percent of his free throws thus far, nearly 10 percentage points below his career rate.