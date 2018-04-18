Wizards' John Wall: Leads team with 29 points Tuesday

Wall collected 29 points (9-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-11 FT), nine assists, four rebounds and one block across 32 minutes in Tuesday's 130-119 loss to the Raptors.

Wall was driving to the basket and being rewarded for it, as he made all 11 of his attempts from the charity stripe. However, in the midst of his interior offense working, he neglected to make any shots from deep, which ultimately hurt the team as they fell into a hole in the first half. Wall will look to get his teammates some better looks behind the arc in Game 3 in hopes they can run with the raptors' potent offense.