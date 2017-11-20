Wizards' John Wall: Likely game-time call Monday
Wall (knee) will likely be a game-time decision for Monday's matchup with the Bucks, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.
Wall sat out for the second time this season in Sunday's 100-91 loss to the Raptors while dealing with a sore left knee, just one of a few health issues that he's been battling of late. The point guard, who played through a sore left shoulder and sprained ankle earlier this season, recently indicated that he received intravenous fluids to aid his recovery from an illness, which then resulted in swelling in the knee that later became soreness. Wizards head coach Scott Brooks characterized the decision to hold Wall out Sunday as "just playing it safe" with the team opening a stretch of three games in four nights, following up that there's a "great chance" the three-time All-Star will be back on the court for the second half of the back-to-back set. If Wall does in fact suit up, Tim Frazier, who finished with six points, eight rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes Sunday, would likely slide back into a lower-minute bench role.
