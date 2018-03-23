Wizards' John Wall: Likely to resume practicing Saturday

According to coach Scott Brooks, there's a "good chance" that Wall will resume practicing Saturday, Candace Buckner of The Washington Post reports.

Wall -- out since late January -- has remained limited to 5-on-0 work up until this point, but things have progressed well enough to where the team feels safe sending him back into a 5-on-5 format. He'll likely need to go through a few practices before ultimately being cleared to play, though if he does indeed start practicing Saturday, it seems within reason that he could return by the end of the month or in early April.