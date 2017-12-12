Wizards' John Wall: Likely to return Wednesday

Wall (knee) should be considered doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Nets, with his return likely coming Wednesday against the Grizzlies, David Aldridge of Turner Sports reports.

The possibility of Wall playing Tuesday hasn't been completely ruled out, but according to Aldridge, "all signs" are pointing to the point guard waiting until Wednesday to return. Assuming he's out, Tim Frazier and Tomas Satoransky will probably continue seeing extended run at point guard, while Bradley Beal takes on a more prominent role in the offense.