Wizards' John Wall: Listed as out Friday
Wall is listed as out Friday against the Bulls due to a sore left heel.
Despite earlier reports indicating Wall would play despite missing shootaround, the NBA's official injury report lists the point guard as out. With a game Saturday against the Hornets, it's possible the Wizards want Wall healthier for the more difficult game on the second half of a back-to-back. Assuming Wall is out, Tomas Satoransky would probably draw the start at point guard and make for a low-cost DFS option.
